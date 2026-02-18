Jackson Chamber & Experience Jackson - 02/18/26

LANSING, Mich. — Over the last year, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, together with partners Accelerate Jackson County, Experience Jackson, the Jackson Community Foundation, City of Jackson, Jackson County and numerous private investments have laid the foundation for Drive Jackson, a bold 20-year vision plan for the County. With nearly 6,000 pieces of feedback from over 1,300 residents, local government and businesses through county-wide meetings, pop-up events and online surveys, a 24-person Key Leadership Committee and stakeholders worked to develop the plan, resulting in nearly 70 pages of vision, including 4 goal categories and 54 focus areas to align Jackson County for the next two decades. For more information, please visit DriveJacksonCounty.com or call (517) 782-8221.

