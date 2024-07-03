J&L Restoration - 07/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kamara Sokoloski, Project Manager for J&L Restoration, speaks to us about house fires and how to respond if you have a fire in your home or business. For more information please visit JLRestoration.com or call (517) 322-3000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook