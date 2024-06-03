J&L Restoration - 06/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kamara Sokoloski, Project Manager with J&L Restoration shares the most common issues and how to handle them when you have a water loss at your home or business. For more information please visit jlrestoration.com or call (517) 322-3000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook