J&L Restoration - 06/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kamara Sokoloski, Project Manager with J&L Restoration shares the most common issues and how to handle them when you have a water loss at your home or business. For more information please visit jlrestoration.com or call (517) 322-3000.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.