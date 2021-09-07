InvestVets - 9/7/21

LANSING, Mich. — Michael Poyma, Executive Director of InvestVets talks about what they are, what they do and encourages job-seeking veterans and businesses to join the InvestVets network. For more information please visit InvestVets.org or call (517) 604-1092.

