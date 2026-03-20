Interview with Steve Patterson of the National League of Cities - 3/20/26

LANSING, Mich. — Steve Patterson, the Immediate Past President of the National League of Cities, discusses the gathering of over 2,500 mayors, councilmembers and local officials from across the country at the National League of Cities' annual Congressional City Conference (CCC), in Washington, DC. Each year, the Congressional City Conference brings local leaders to the nation’s capital to advocate for federal policies that impact cities, towns and villages. For more information visit ncl.org.

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