Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Interview with Steve Patterson of the National League of Cities - 3/20/26

Interview with Steve Patterson of the National League of Cities - 3/20/26
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Steve Patterson, the Immediate Past President of the National League of Cities, discusses the gathering of over 2,500 mayors, councilmembers and local officials from across the country at the National League of Cities' annual Congressional City Conference (CCC), in Washington, DC. Each year, the Congressional City Conference brings local leaders to the nation’s capital to advocate for federal policies that impact cities, towns and villages. For more information visit ncl.org.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below