Interview with Shaun Clearwater of Full Focus Financial - 03/28/24

LANSING, Mich. — Shaun Clearwater, Senior Partner and Co-Founder of Full Focus Financial, shares the process for enhancing your company's retirement plan. For more information please visit FullFocusFinancial.com or call (916) 234-6539.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook