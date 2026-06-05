Interview with Sean Vazquez of PMV Financial - 06/05/26

LANSING, Mich. — Sean has been in the Financial Advisory field for over 13 years. He has specialized in working with school district staff on educating them on how exactly their CalSTRs and CalPERS actually work, and their options to close the pay gap in their pension. He has enjoyed educating clients on how to maximize their pension as well as introducing them to tax-free alternatives. He has also worked with small businesses, Buy-Sell agreement options, and other opportunities for businesses to protect their interest as well as ways to retain their key employees.

Sean continues to educate myself to make sure that he's up to date with new products and services that will benefit his clients.

Adding Long Term Care plans recently to their scope of service has been beneficial to many of the clients, and he sees it as an underserved market that will have a huge impact on their clients' estates, taxes, and even dignity. Sean loves what he does and has a passion to serve.

Learn more: PMVFinancial.com

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