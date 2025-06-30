Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Interview with Scott Leonardi of Complete Solutions Inc. - 06/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — Scott Leonardi, owner of Complete Solutions, shares the most strategic ways to protect your family and assets against the high costs of long term care. Scott has also co-authored a book called " Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home", visit our website for a complimentary copy. For more information please visit DuckDuckPlan.com or call (866) 866-7951.

