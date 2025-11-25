Interview with Scott Edelman of Edelman Wealth Management Group - 11/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — Scott is the President & founder of Edelman Wealth Management Group and manages all aspects of financial planning and employee benefits, providing products and services for investing, retiring, insurance, and estate conservation for individuals, families, and businesses.

He has a strong commitment to giving uncomplicated advice and unparalleled service and puts an emphasis on creating lasting relationships with his clients and within his community.

A natural teacher and mentor, Scott is a member of Strategic Coach, an entrepreneur business coaching program. He is a thought leader in the financial field and a regular speaker at conferences. Scott is also active with local charities and is on several boards.

Scott lives in Bucks County, PA with his wife and children.

Learn more:http://www.edelmanwealthmanagement.com/

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth. Annuities are generally considered long-term investments and intended for a person who has sufficient cash or other liquid assets for living expenses and other unexpected emergencies - such as medical expenses. Annuities are not deposits of or guaranteed by a bank and are not insured by FDIC or any other agency of the US. All guarantees are solely backed by the financial strength and claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Lifetime income refers to an income rider or benefit that is an additional feature available with some annuities and generally optional and come with additional cost. Income benefits are designed to provide income options above and beyond the standard annuitization or free withdrawal features in annuities.

