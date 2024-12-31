Interview with Scheavosky McGawion of McGawion Insurance Pros - 12/31/24

LANSING, Mich. — Scheavosky McGawion, founder of McGawion Insurance Pros, Share his company's approach to helping clients meet their Insurance needs. For more information please visit MyInsuranceProfessional.com or call (478) 268-5003.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.