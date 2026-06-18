Interview with Russell Thompson of H&R Insurance and Financial Services - 06/18/26

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with Russell Thompson with H&R Insurance and Financial Services

Russell brings a unique combination of market insight, relentless work ethic, and a passion for education to his role as a financial advisor. With a deep understanding of market cycles and a commitment to going above and beyond for his clients, he is uniquely positioned to help business owners, individuals, and families pursue and protect their financial goals with confidence. In 2014, after a 24-year career in industrial construction and professional MMA fighting, Russell made a pivotal shift into the financial services industry. is decision was driven by a personal realization: many of his business owner friends and family were unprepared for the financial risks that could erode a lifetime of hard work and asset accumulation. Since then, he has developed and refined a comprehensive planning process designed to help clients set clear goals, uncover potential risks, and implement personalized strategies to protect and grow their wealth. Russell lives in Daytona Beach, where he enjoys an active lifestyle that includes weightlifting, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, golf, and time at the beach. He’s also passionate about motorcycles and regularly attends local biking events and live music venues.

Learn More: Email: russell@hr-ifs.com or www.hr-ifs.com

Securities offered through Regulus Financial Group, LLC, Member FINRA /SIPC. Advisory services offered through Regal Investment Advisors, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Regal Financial Group, Regal Investment Advisors and Regulus Financial Group are affiliated entities. Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or training.

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