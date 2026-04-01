Interview with Rick Miller of Miller Wealth Planning - 04/01/26

LANSING, Mich. — At Miller Wealth Planning, we provide Doctors, business owners and other high net worth individuals a comprehensive, bullet-proof financial plan. Rick has put together an exceptionally talented and experienced team to show you how to manage the numerous risks high net-worth professionals face.
These risks include: tax risk; market risk; longevity risk (running out of money);inflation risk; long term care risk, lawsuit risk and loss of income risk among others. Your freedom from worry is our objective.
Rick's credentials include: Certificate in Financial Planning; IRMAA Certified Planner; Certified Dementia Practitioner and Investment Advisor Representative.
Rick has Master's degrees in English and Counseling along with broad experience in business creation, real estate investing and more. Learn more: MillerWealthPlanning.com
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