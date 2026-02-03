Interview with Randy Hux of Hux Capital Management - 02/03/26

LANSING, Mich. — Randy Hux is the Founder and President of Hux Capital Management, a fiduciary financial planning firm headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. With over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Randy is known for his passion, integrity, and deeply personalized approach to retirement and investment planning.

As a licensed fiduciary, Randy upholds the highest legal and ethical standards, always putting clients’ best interests first. His philosophy is simple: financial planning should be transparent, easy to understand, and results-driven—not filled with confusing jargon or sales pressure. Clients describe Randy as personable, trustworthy, and refreshingly honest—qualities that have earned him a loyal following throughout Louisiana and beyond.

Under Randy’s leadership, Hux Capital Management offers a holistic suite of services including proactive money management, retirement income strategies, tax-efficient investing, insurance planning, Social Security optimization, and family legacy and estate planning. His approach blends math, science, and human empathy to build custom financial plans that are designed to last a lifetime—and beyond.

Randy is frequently called upon for expert commentary on retirement planning, fiduciary responsibility, and investor education. His mission remains clear: to empower individuals and families with the clarity, confidence, and control they need to enjoy their financial future on their terms.

Learn more: HuxCapitalManagement.com

Investment advisory and financial planning services are offered through Simplicity Wealth, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Investing involves the risk of loss. Insurance, Consulting and Education services offered through Hux Capital Management. Hux Capital Management is a separate and unaffiliated entity from Simplicity Wealth.

