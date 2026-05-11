Interview with R. Renee’ Kennedy of AAA Life Solutions - 05/11/26

LANSING, Mich. — R. Renee’ Kennedy is a Certified Financial Fiduciary and Senior Retirement Distribution Specialist with more than 30 years of experience helping individuals and families navigate retirement with clarity and confidence. Known for her warm, story-driven approach, she blends real-life experiences with practical financial insight to help uncover hidden risks and guide informed decision-making.

Over her career, Renee’ has worked with leading Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, before founding AAA Life Solutions, where she serves as President. She has been featured on national television networks such as FOX, CBS, ABC, and NBC, and previously co-hosted a CBS radio program focused on financial education.

A passionate advocate for financial literacy, Renee’ has spent decades helping people better understand their financial options. She is widely respected for simplifying complex topics and guiding clients through market cycles and life transitions with a focus on education, transparency, and long-term protection.

Learn More: AAALifeSolutions.com

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