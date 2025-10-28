Interview with Pri Cosentino of Fern Prosperity - 10/28/25

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with Pri Cosentino Founder & Financial Advisor at Fern Prosperity Discussing Maintaining Lifestyle and Legacy in Retirement.

Priscila “Pri” Cosentino is the Founder and Financial Advisor at Fern Prosperity, an advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals pursue their financial goals through integrated planning strategies and personal development. With over a decade of professional experience in finance, advertising, events, and retail across Brazil and the United States, Pri brings a holistic perspective to financial planning and personal growth. Pri was mentored for more than ten years by an experienced financial advisor, during which time she developed the WISE Method™—a planning framework based on Wisdom, Insight, Strategy, and Enjoyment. This approach is designed to help clients consider how to align their financial decisions with their values and long-term vision. Pri holds a degree from the University of Central Florida (UCF) and an MBA in Neuroscience and Human Behavior from UniF. Her education combines financial planning with behavioral science, which supports her work in helping clients make informed decisions about money, life, and legacy. As an Advisor, Pri applies the W.I.S.E. Planning™ methodology when building personalized strategies that may address areas such as income planning, tax considerations, estate and legacy planning, and personal development. She works with a diverse and global clientele, offering services in English, Portuguese, German, and Spanish. Pri is also an author and speaker who shares insights on financial planning and personal development. Her professional philosophy emphasizes clarity, a client-first focus, and values-based planning.

Outside of her professional work, Pri is a committed learner, traveler, and cultural enthusiast. She enjoys fitness, thoughtful conversations about business and purpose, and is the proud dog mom of Tish, Weiße, Pkna, and Traya.

Learn More: PriCosentino.com

Fern Prosperity, LLC and Pri Cosentino are not affiliated with the Social Security Administration or any government agency. This content is intended strictly for educational purposes and should not be construed as individualized investment advice. Any decisions related to Social Security, retirement, or financial planning should be made in the context of a comprehensive plan and in consultation with a qualified advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through Virtue Capital Management, LLC (VCM), a registered investment advisor. Fern Prosperity, LLC and VCM are independent entities. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss during periods of market decline.

None of the information presented shall constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or insurance product. References to protection benefits or reliable income streams relate exclusively to fixed insurance products and not to securities or investment advisory services. Annuity guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Annuities are insurance products and may be subject to fees, surrender charges, and holding periods, which vary by insurance carrier. Annuities are not FDIC-insured. Information and opinions provided by third parties have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Fern Prosperity, LLC makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. Content is provided for informational purposes only and should not be the sole basis for any financial decision, nor should it be interpreted as advice tailored to the specific needs of an individual’s situation.

Third-party ratings, awards, or recognitions are not guarantees of future investment success and should not be construed as endorsements of Pri Cosentino or Fern Prosperity, LLC. They do not ensure that a client or prospective client will achieve a higher level of performance or results. Such ratings are not indicative of any one client’s experience and should not be considered a testimonial.

