Interview with Paul Castner of C & K Healthcare Advisors - 09/05/25

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with Paul Castner w/C & K Healthcare Advisors

Paul Castner is President and Co-Founder of C & K Healthcare Advisors, one of the insurance industry's most innovative agent-focused organizations. With extensive experience at top Medicare carriers and a passion for helping seniors navigate healthcare costs, Paul has revolutionized how insurance professionals serve their clients. Under his leadership, C & K Healthcare Advisors has grown from a regional operation to a nationally recognized organization known for its cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training systems, and unwavering commitment to agent success. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Paul continues to mentor agents while building the future of insurance services. His first book is set to launch on Amazon in the next few weeks.

Learn more: http://www.ckhealthcareadvisors.com/

