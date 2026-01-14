Interview with Patrick Cotter of Cotter Financial Group - 01/14/26

Cotter Financial Group, LLC. is a community based concierge level retirement planning firm helping pre-retirees and retirees in the most critical phase of retirement known as the Retirement Red Zone. 10 years years before and after retirement. We are a lifestyle based planning firm. We do incorporate the numbers aspect while helping families and individuals plan for maximum enjoyment in retirement while keeping in mind your values, relationships and more importantly how you wish to spend your precious time. So whether you are in retirement, on the verge of or just starting to prepare, we will help get you ready for what matters most and take action with more confidence.

Focus areas are:

- Retirement Income Planning - safe, predictable and guaranteed

- Legacy Planning - maximize to whom and what is left to heirs

- Wealth Transfer - tax efficient transfer strategies

- Estate Planning - Wills, Trust and Asset Protection

- Social Security Optimization - claiming strategy guidance

- Wealth Management - safe and tax efficient strategies for inflation risk

Learn More: CotterFinancialGroup.com

Cotter Financial Group, LLC and Kinetic Investment Management, Inc. are two separate entities. Insurance products and services are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents in all appropriate jurisdictions under Cotter Financial Group, LLC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Kinetic Investment Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

