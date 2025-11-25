Interview with Michelle Moore with Moore Family Wealth - 11/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — Michelle Moore is a licensed Health and Life Insurance Agent, educator, and former Occupational Therapist with over two decades of experience helping others thrive. After facing personal loss and financial uncertainty, she discovered the power of annuities, life insurance, estate planning, and real estate syndications to create lasting income and generational wealth.

Now, as the founder of Moore Family Wealth, Michelle empowers professionals, especially women, teachers, and caregivers, to protect what matters most and build financial security with clarity and confidence. She brings the heart of a teacher to every conversation, explaining complex concepts in simple, honest terms and creating personalized strategies for retirement, protection, and legacy.

Michelle’s mission is to help her clients retire not with fear, but with freedom knowing their money, their family, and their future are in capable, caring hands.

Learn more: https://www.moorefamilywealth.com/

Disclaimer: The content of this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice.

Michelle Moore is a licensed life and health insurance agent. Listening to or interacting with this podcast does not create an agent-client relationship. Any opinions shared are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of any affiliated organizations or companies. In accordance with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines, the host discloses any financial relationships or sponsorships with companies or carriers mentioned during the podcast. Listeners are encouraged to consult a qualified financial or insurance professional for personalized guidance. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (DIFI) requires licensed producers to comply with all advertising and disclosure standards. This podcast is intended to comply with those requirements and is for general educational purposes only.

