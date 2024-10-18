Interview with Michelle Boyce of Rosenzweig Financial Services - 10/18/24

LANSING, Mich. — Michelle Boyce, RICP and a 20 year veteran in the financial industry, shares her insight on how to position yourself for a stress free retirement. For more information please visit rfsny.com or call (561) 883-5569.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook