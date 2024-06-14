Interview with Michael Opp of Opp Financial Wealth Management - 06/14/24

LANSING, Mich. — Michael Opp, founder of Opp Financial discusses his firm's unique approach to financial planning and mitigating risk and taxes for their clients. For more information please visit OppFinancial.com or call (720) 989-4295.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook