Interview with Michael McMillan of Financialize - 09/23/25

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with Michael McMillan President of Financialize

Michael McMillan is the President of Financialize, where he leads the company’s transformation into one of the insurance industry’s most innovative lead generation and sales enablement platforms. With a background spanning contact centers, SaaS, revenue operations, and customer experience, Michael brings a rare combination of operational rigor and entrepreneurial vision.

At Financialize, he is driving growth through advanced technology, transparent pricing models, and a relentless focus on agent success — guided by the company’s North Star: “If our agents win, we win.” His leadership is marked by building scalable systems, streamlining operations, and empowering teams to deliver measurable results.

Learn More: Financialize.com

Financialize.com LLC is a marketing and lead generation company. We are not a licensed insurance agency, and we do not provide tax, legal, or investment advice. Leads generated by Financialize are referred only to licensed professionals who are authorized to discuss and recommend insurance and financial products. All financial decisions should be made in consultation with a licensed advisor who understands your specific situation.

“At Financialize, we don’t just generate leads—we build platforms that help agents perform at their highest level. My background in sales and marketing training has shown me that when agents are given the right tools, coaching, and clarity, they deliver better results for families. Our focus is always on helping agents win, because when agents succeed, clients achieve their retirement goals with confidence.” – Michael McMillan, President of Financialize

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook