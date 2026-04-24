Interview with Michael Clanin of Safe Money Solutions - 04/24/26

LANSING, Mich. — Michael has been in the financial and insurance business for over 20 years. He works with clients in the areas of Tax-Free Wealth Creation, retirement planning, lifetime income solution, legacy planning and business and Estate Planning. He is an advocate for the safety and protection of his client’s hard-earned retirement money.

Michael is committed to delivering outstanding professional service to his clients and acting with honesty and integrity. He takes great pride in building long-term relationships with his clients to achieve their financial goals during working years and during enjoyment years.

Michael’s mission is to help clients avoid losing money in the market, and instead build wealth safely, securely, and most importantly, provide lifetime income streams that will be there throughout your enjoyment years and then finally transitioning assets onto next generations more tax efficiently and possibly Tax-Free.

Michael is a former educator, so naturally, his approach in working with clients is through guidance and education. He enjoys spending time with family, traveling, hiking, biking, and reading.

Learn more: SafeMoney123.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook