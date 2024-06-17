Interview with Merrit Strunk of Momentum Financial - 06/17/24

LANSING, Mich. — Merrit Strunk, President of Momentum Financial shares how Retirees can avoid the "Retirement Stupid Tax" by eliminating Wall Street's brainwashing. For more information please visit momentumfsgroup.com or call (858) 521-9700.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook