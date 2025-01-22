Interview with Mario G. Taffo with IFA - Institute For Financial Awareness - 01/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — Mario G. Taffo, Chartered Federal Benefits consultant, educating federal and state employees on FERS, TSP and Retirement. For more information please visit IFAonline.org or call (240) 454-6154.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.