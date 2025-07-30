Interview with Leslie Hammock, Founder of Retire By Design - 07/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with Leslie Hammock Founder of Retire By Design

Leslie Hammock was born in Perry, Georgia, graduated from Stratford Academy, and later graduated from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. He began his career with Mass Mutual. After a number of successful years, Leslie founded his own firm. Leslie has extensive personal and professional experience with an emphasis on Retirement and Estate planning strategies for professionals, business owners, and individuals working in both private and government sectors.

Leslie has been the recipient of the National Quality Award. He is also a long-time member of the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (RFC), a member of the National Ethics Association, and an Independent Fiduciary Investment Advisor.

Leslie is an approved adult financial education instructor and holds classes at numerous local colleges on the subjects of Investment Planning, Retirement Planning, Social Security Maximization, Estate Planning, and many other topics.

Leslie is dedicated to developing lasting relationships with all his clients in their wealth accumulation and preservation objectives. He takes pride in his ability to provide clear, easily understood strategies using various financial products, services, and cutting-edge analytical technology.

Learn more:http://www.retirebydesign.com/

Disclosure:

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Integrity Alliance, LLC, Member SIPC. Integrity Wealth is a marketing name for Integrity Alliance, LLC. Retire By Design is not affiliated with Integrity Wealth.

IUL Disclosure:

Indexed Universal Life Insurance is an insurance contract that, depending on the contract, may offer a guaranteed annual interest rate and some participation growth, if any, of a stock market index. Such contracts have substantial variation in terms, costs of guarantees and features and may cap participation or returns in significant ways. Any guarantees offered are backed by the financial strength of the insurance company, not an outside entity. Investors are cautioned to carefully review an indexed universal life insurance for its features, costs, risks, and how the variables are calculated.

SSA & SSA Max Disclosures:

Not associated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration, Medicare or any other government agency. Maximizing your Social Security Benefits assumes foreknowledge of your date of death. If as an example you wait to claim a higher monthly benefit amount but predecease your average life expectancy, it would have been better to claim your benefits at an earlier age with reduced benefits.

