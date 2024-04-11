Interview with Kimberley Pohler of Pohler Financial - 04/11/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kimberly Pohler, owner of Pohler Financial, shares about the complexity of the many financial seasons of your life and offers guidance on cultivating abundance through each season. For more information please visit kimberly@kimberlypohler.com or call (260) 306-3456.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook