Interview with Kevin Coffey with A Brighter Future - 08/21/24

LANSING, Mich. — Foreclosure can have devastating emotional consequences that extend beyond just the financial aspect. One of the primary emotional effects of foreclosure is embarrassment. Individuals facing foreclosure may feel isolated and withdrawn from their community due to the stigma associated with losing their home. This embarrassment can lead to a sense of shame and can impact one's self-esteem and social interactions. Learn more about our foreclosure rescue kit, call us at (720) 779-5350, or email us at youroptions89@gmail.com or visit abrighter-future.com.

