Interview with Karen Powell of My Wealth 4 Life - 06/05/26

LANSING, Mich. — As Founder of My Wealth 4 Life, Karen leads a firm dedicated to delivering comprehensive, high-level financial and estate planning designed to protect, preserve, and enhance our clients’ hard-earned wealth. Their approach is both strategic and practical—focused on identifying overlooked risks, uncovering hidden opportunities, and building durable financial structures that stand the test of time.

They work closely with medical professionals and entrepreneurs who operate in complex financial environments. Many are highly successful, yet still exposed to inefficiencies within their tax strategies, cash flow systems, and overall financial architecture. Their role is to bring clarity and precision—helping them eliminate waste, improve liquidity, and align their resources with long-term wealth and legacy objectives.

Karen's perspective is shaped by a diverse international background in economics, business, and finance. She began my career in economic consulting with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in Vienna, Austria, followed by a role as a marketing executive at 3M Germany. She later transitioned into financial services with Prudential in Düsseldorf, Germany, where she developed a foundation in advanced financial planning.

After returning to the United States, Karen earned her Certified Financial Planner™ designation and established My Wealth 4 Life to provide a more integrated and sophisticated level of advisory services. She has since pursued advanced certifications in profit acceleration, exit and succession planning, cash flow optimization, income structuring, and capital creation, along with extensive training in estate planning and retirement income strategies.

This multidisciplinary expertise allows her to approach each client’s situation with a wide lens—connecting the often siloed areas of tax, business, investment, and legacy planning into one cohesive strategy. The result is not just a financial plan, but a structured path toward sustained wealth, greater control, and long-term financial confidence.

Learn more: MyWealth4Life.com

Securities offered through Simplicity Group Investments, Member FINRA/SPIC, 475 Springfield Ave., Summit, N.J. 07901. Advisory Services offered through the Leaders Group Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Orion Financial Associates, LLC is not affiliated with Simplicity Group Investments. CA Lic. No 0B77498.

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