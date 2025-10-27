Interview with Jordan Mangaliman of GoldLine Financial - 10/27/25

LANSING, Mich. — Jordan Mangaliman, Fiduciary Retirement Advisor & CEO of GoldLine Financial

Jordan is a second-generation Fiduciary Retirement Advisor and has dedicated the last 15 years to educating his clients on how to build and protect the assets they have worked so hard to accumulate. His family has now been serving clients for over 45 years and has helped over 1,200 families across the nation, spanning from Hawaii to New York. His diverse base of clients entrust him with their financial well-being, and he proudly owns a record free of any consumer complaints. This is a direct result of the core values at GoldLine Financial. This expansive industry experience has allowed their team to provide sound advice to their clients during both bull and bear / recession markets.

He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance at UC Riverside. Personal finance, market trends, investment strategy, and wealth preservation is what drives Jordan’s hunger for knowledge which he shares with his clients and incorporates regularly into his practice. Jordan’s family has been a pioneer in the Christian-Catholic Ministries in Los Angeles for over 35 years. At a young age he was involved with his church’s ministry which planted the seed for his leadership positions today.

“As a Fiduciary Advisor, our clients trust us because we have a track record of putting their needs first at all times. My job is to foster a relationship of trust, both legally and ethically. Our expansive industry knowledge, experience during up and down markets, research, and world-class service is what forges our lifelong relationships with our clients. Our tenets of full transparency and a high level of communication are the pillars of trust that we build with our clients and the multitude of financial institutions we work with. Many of our clients have become like family and we could not be more grateful for them.”

Learn more: https://goldlinewealthmanagement.com/

Advisory services provided through CoreCap Advisors, LLC. GoldLine Wealth Management and CoreCap Advisors are separate and unaffiliated entities. Securities trades are not accepted through email, voicemail, or fax. Please contact your representative at the number listed above to place any securities trades. This e-mail message and any attachments are solely for the confidential use of the intended recipient. If you are not the intended recipient, notify us immediately by return e-mail and promptly delete this message and any attachments from your computer.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook