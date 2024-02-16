Interview with Jonathon Leonard with Leonard Financial Solutions - 02/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jonathan Leonard, CEO and Founder of Leonard Financial Solutions, shares why having protected income is an important piece in your retirement plan to make sure that you never outlive your money. For more information visit www.LeonardFS.com or call (856) 444-5433.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook