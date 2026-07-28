Interview with Jon Bowles, Founder of JLB Financial 0 07/28/26

LANSING, Mich. — For nearly three decades, I've helped Southern California families plan for complex financial goals — building retirement income, protecting what they've earned, managing taxes, and passing on what matters to the people they love.

Since 1997, I've worked with hundreds of individuals, families, and business owners to build and execute comprehensive retirement income plans. I've guided clients through two major economic downturns, and those experiences shaped the cornerstone of my practice: preserving capital comes first. Growth matters, but in retirement, what you keep matters more.

My approach is holistic. I look at your financial house from every angle — wealth management, retirement income, tax planning, Medicare and IRMAA exposure, Social Security timing, and legacy — because these pieces don't work in isolation, and neither should your plan. Trust review and trust planning are a core part of that work: I regularly help families make sure their trusts still reflect their wishes, their assets, and current law — not the circumstances of a decade ago. And as an IRMAA Certified Planner, I pay particular attention to a cost most retirees never see coming: Medicare premium surcharges that can quietly drain tens of thousands from a retirement over time.

I'm a graduate of UCLA and began my career at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, followed by Citi Personal Wealth Management and NettWorth Financial Group, before founding my own firm. That path — from Wall Street institutions to independent practice — was deliberate. Independence means my recommendations answer to your goals, not a product shelf.

Away from the office, I'm a husband and father of three. My wife, an attorney, and I built our family the same way I help clients build their retirements: with hard work, discipline, and a long view. Watching our kids grow into their own success is a daily reminder of why this work matters — a well-built plan isn't just about you. It's about everyone who comes after you.

Whether you're just beginning to think about retirement or need a second opinion on an existing plan, I'll take the time to understand your unique situation and give you straight answers.

Jon L. Bowles is an investment adviser representative with Secure Investment Management and holds California Insurance License #0C88392.

Learn more: http://www.jlbfinanciallegacyplanning.com/

Secure Investment Management, LLC (“SIM”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Our Form ADV disclosure documents are available upon request or on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

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