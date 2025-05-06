Interview with John Badalamenti of Safe Estate, LLC - 05/06/25

LANSING, Mich. — John Badalamenti, President & CEO of Safe Estate, says "Its time to stop the Casino Mentality with your Retirement Nest Egg". For more information please visit SafeEstate.net or call (248) 495-3852
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.