Interview with John A. Wright, CFA of Stellar Assets - 05/14/25

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with John Wright, CFA Chief Investment Officer of Stellar Assets.

John is a Stanford guy, but not Wall Street. He has spent his entire career in the real world solving the biggest problems facing the largest companies. Problems like how to win, grow sales, and improve the stock price. He has driven value across diverse industries: Consulting, Technology, Industrial, Retail and Transportation. But he no longer works for McKinsey, HP, Exxon, AutoZone or GM. Now he works for you! And he applies that problem-solving, creativity, and corporate background to decide how to best invest your assets. It would be his honor, if people would consider him a money manager.

On a personal note, he is married with 3 children. He is the 7th of 9 children in an extended family where everyone still gets along. They were raised by faithful parents who taught strong values, including that they are all part of a greater family of brothers and sisters. He served a 2-year full-time mission in the Netherlands & Belgium to help share that message.

Learn more: Stellar-Assets.com

