Interview with Jim Phillips of BRB Wealth - 10/02/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jim Phillips, Managing Director of BRB Wealth, shares his approach to serving his clients, helping them manage risk, and why guaranteed income has a place in their retirement plans. For more information please visit mybrb.financial/wealth or call (804) 435-5247.
