Interview with Jim Phillips of BRB Wealth - 10/02/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jim Phillips, Managing Director of BRB Wealth, shares his approach to serving his clients, helping them manage risk, and why guaranteed income has a place in their retirement plans. For more information please visit mybrb.financial/wealth or call (804) 435-5247.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook