Interview with Jennifer Surmacz with Posterity Legal Services, LLC - 09/09/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jennifer Surmacz, owner of Posterity Legal Services, shares how her law firm helps protect families with a comprehensive estate plan using an efficient and straightforward legal process and software portal. For more information please visit PosterityLegal.com or call (833) 399-8585.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook