Interview with Jeff Altman of Altman Advisory Group - 07/17/24

Posted at 8:06 AM, Jul 17, 2024

Altman recommends a diversified portfolio management approach. By using financial products that guarantee the principal while providing opportunities for market gains, individuals can protect their assets during market downturns. This approach allows clients to benefit from market growth while safeguarding their wealth during volatile periods, ensuring a stable income stream during the distribution phase. For more information please visit AltmanAdvisoryGroup.com or call (954) 325-6930.

