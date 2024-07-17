Interview with Jeff Altman of Altman Advisory Group - 07/17/24

Altman recommends a diversified portfolio management approach. By using financial products that guarantee the principal while providing opportunities for market gains, individuals can protect their assets during market downturns. This approach allows clients to benefit from market growth while safeguarding their wealth during volatile periods, ensuring a stable income stream during the distribution phase. For more information please visit AltmanAdvisoryGroup.com or call (954) 325-6930.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook