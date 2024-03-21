Interview with James Johnson of All Mark Insurance Services Inc - 03/21/24

LANSING, Mich. — As an ex-Marine and black belt in Judo, James does nothing in life he isn’t passionate about. His continual interest in provoking thought and conversation led him to the financial industry. “Being able to help hundreds of individuals, families, and business owners achieve their goals in life not only financially, but spiritually,” James states, “is a very powerful thing.” James has aligned himself with hundreds of his clients who are willing to learn and take control of their future. His core belief is only when we are learning, are we growing. James is consistently top in his field; staying educated and staying on the cutting edge of laws, regulations, and industry news. He is a proud member of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), and was a Master Elite Advisor for Ed Slott (America’s IRA Expert) for 9 years. With this vast knowledge of the financial industry, he was chosen as an expert on the “Ask the Expert” program series on AM radio in the Inland Empire. For more information please visit yoursafemoneypeople.com or call (800) 538-8001.

