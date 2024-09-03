Interview with James Edward Durden Jr.of Edward Financial Group - 09/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — James Edward Durden Jr., owner of Edward Financial Group, offers expert insights on how to secure a financially stable and tax-efficient retirement. For more information please visit edwardfinancialgroup.com or call (404) 919-8916.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook