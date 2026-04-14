Interview with Jack Peregrim of Fourth Quarter Advisors - 04/14/26

LANSING, Mich. — Jack Peregrim is the founder and President of Fourth Quarter Advisors and he has a long career in business and strategy including his 30 years as the founder and owner of PARAGON Development which focused on providing strategic management services to many Fortune 50 global corporations.

On his "retirement" he personally recognized the complexity in Social Security options as well as Medicare. And, there is very little support and education available other than that offered by individuals and organization driven by revenue received for selling products and services. Jack and others are trained and committed with Certified Financial Fiduciary® designations. And, we are volunteer presenters for workshops sponsored by a number of non-profits which are non-profit 501(C)3 organizations and support programs in a wide range of retirement issues.

Industry Disclosures: Jack is a Certified Financial Fiduciary ™ in addition to his involvement in numerous professional and personal organizations.

Learn more: FourthQuarterAdvisors.com

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