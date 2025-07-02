Interview with Ira Koyner of Triathlon Partners - 07/02/25

LANSING, Mich. — Ira Koyner, President of Triathlon Partners, shares strategies for building a portfolio designed to protect against market selloffs. For more information please visit TriathlonPartners.com or call (475) 241-4417.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.