Interview with Greg DuPont of Advocate Wealth Solutions - 01/28/26

LANSING, Mich. — Greg DuPont is an estate planning attorney, comprehensive financial advisor, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping families protect what matters most—while making confident, informed decisions about their future.

As the founder of DuPont Law Group and a leader behind The Wealth Solutions Network and Advocate Wealth Solutions, Greg works with individuals and families who want more than documents or disconnected financial advice. His work focuses on clarity, protection, and long-term stewardship—helping clients reduce financial loss, avoid unnecessary conflict, and align their wealth with the lives they actually want to live.

Greg is known for taking complex legal and financial topics and translating them into clear, practical guidance. His approach is intentionally different: instead of selling products or pushing pre-packaged solutions, he leads with education, diagnosis, and trust. Clients often describe him as calm, strategic, and deeply invested in helping them think clearly before acting.

Over the course of his career, Greg has advised thousands of families on estate planning, wealth protection, retirement strategy, and legacy design. His work emphasizes proactive planning—addressing risks before they become crises—and helping clients make decisions today that still make sense decades from now.

At the center of Greg’s philosophy is a simple belief: good planning isn’t about money—it’s about people, responsibility, and peace of mind. Whether working with young families, business owners, or retirees, his goal is the same: to replace uncertainty with confidence and help families move forward with intention.

Greg lives and works by a mission to impact one million families by protecting legacies, reducing avoidable financial loss, and elevating the way people experience planning. When he’s not working with clients or building new initiatives, he is focused on teaching, mentoring advisors, and creating systems that make high-quality planning more accessible and human.

Learn more: AdvocateWealthSolutions.com

The information provided by Greg DuPont is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. Nothing discussed should be relied upon as a substitute for individualized advice from qualified legal, tax, or financial professionals. All planning strategies and concepts are general in nature and may not be suitable for every individual or situation. Any references to financial strategies, investments, or planning concepts are not intended as a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell any securities or financial products. Advisory services are offered only pursuant to an advisory agreement and where permitted by law. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in this content does not create an attorney-client or advisor-client relationship. Outcomes depend on individual circumstances, applicable laws, and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook