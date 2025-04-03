Interview with Erich Castillo of Cornerstone Wealth Management - 04/03/25

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with Erich Castillo, Founder of Cornerstone Wealth Management.

Erich Castillo is the founder of Cornerstone Wealth Management established in 2004. He began his professional career in 1997 at American Express Financial Advisors, achieving numerous accolades and awards. Erich is currently an Investment Advisory Representative. He also has his Life, Accident, Health, Insurance and Annuity designation so he can act as a comprehensive resource for his clients. To round out his financial education, he holds a Chartered Life Underwriting Designation and Chartered Financial Consultant Designation.

Originally from San Francisco, he has traveled and lived all around the world, eventually landing in Lexington, Kentucky. While earning a Bachelor's degree in both Finance and Education at the University of Kentucky, Erich had the opportunity to work as an athletic trainer for several sports teams at the University of Kentucky, where he met Emily, his wife, and mother of his two sons, Brandon and Carson. Though Erich has an accomplished career, his greatest treasure is his beautiful family. Erich met his wife, Emily, at the University of Kentucky.

Learn more: http://www.retirewithcwm.com/

Investment Advisory Services offered through Southland Equity Partners, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

