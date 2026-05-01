Interview with Eric Sebold of Institute for Financial Awareness - 05/01/26

LANSING, Mich. — Eric Sebold is the Lead Workshop Educator for the Institute for Financial Awareness, one of the fastest growing 501(c)(3) nonprofits in the DC/Metro Area. Eric is a widely sought out speaker pertaining to the world of Federal Benefits and Retirement Planning. He is a Certified Educational Consultant (CEC) and a Federal Employee Benefits Consultant. He is a well-versed workshop veteran, teaching courses in many agencies across the D.C. metropolitan area.

Eric’s career in financial services started as a Chartered Federal Employee Benefits Consultant (ChFEBC). Eric is best known for his workshop entitled Federal Benefits Best Kept Secrets. Through his years of experience consulting for federal employees, Eric has developed tax saving strategies as well as estate conservation plans for hundreds of individuals throughout dozens of different agencies. He has also guided many federal employees through the complex steps of the retirement process. Eric has generously donated his time and expertise to the Institute for Financial Awareness.

Learn more: IFAOnline.org

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