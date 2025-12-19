Interview with Edwin Mays of MaysGroup Advisors - 12/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — Edwin Mays is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor-CRPC™ - MaysGroup Advisors is an independent financial services firm, specializing in helping individuals and families prepare for, plan, and live in retirement. Their approach focuses on tailored retirement planning strategies and insurance solutions to provide our clients with guaranteed lifetime income, asset protection, and achieve tax efficiencies in support of a holistic approach to their finances.

With over 30 years in the financial services industry—including leadership roles at firms like Thomson Reuters, Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, and Transamerica—Edwin Mays brings deep institutional experience and unmatched insight to every client engagement. As a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC), Edwin specializes in designing retirement strategies that guarantee lifetime cash flow and protect against the most serious threats retirees face today: market risk, longevity, and rising costs.

At MaysGroup Advisors, Edwin’s mission is simple: replace uncertainty with strategy and give clients the confidence to retire on their terms—with income they can count on, no matter what the market does.

Learn more: https://maysgroupadvisors.com/

The content is developed from sources believed to be providing accurate information. The information in this material is not intended as tax or legal advice. Please consult legal or tax professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation. The opinions expressed and material provided are for general information, and should not be considered a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. We take protecting your data and privacy very seriously. As of January 1, 2020 the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) suggests the following link as an extra measure to safeguard your data: Do not sell my personal information.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook