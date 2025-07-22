Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Interview with Don Hanifin of DH Retirement Solutions - 07/22/25

Interview with Don Hanifin of DH Retirement Solutions - 07/22/25
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with Don Hanifin Founder of DH Retirement Solutions

With 29 years of experience in the financial services industry, Don is the founder and owner of DH Retirement Solutions, Inc. Based in Massachusetts and Connecticut, Don specializes in helping individuals and families navigate retirement income planning with a focus on optimizing income and reducing taxes.

Don works with clients to create comprehensive strategies that integrate life insurance, annuities, Medicare, and longevity care allocation planning. By taking a proactive approach, Don helps clients secure their financial future, ensuring they enjoy a comfortable and worry-free retirement.

A trusted advisor, Don provides personalized solutions that align with each client’s unique goals and financial situation, all while helping them maximize their retirement savings and minimize tax liabilities.

Insurance Licensed in MA & CT | Retirement Income Planning Expert
Learn More: http://dhretirementsolutions.com/

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below