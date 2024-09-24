Interview with David Smart of Smart Benefit Group LLC - 09/24/24

LANSING, Mich. — David Smart, owner of Smart Benefit Group LLC "Get Smart" for Retirement Planning discusses his approach to serving his clients, and how they can mitigate their taxes in retirement. For more information please visit SmartBenefitGroupllc.com or call (480) 600-3806.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook