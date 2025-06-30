Interview with David L. Barr of Barr Asset Management - 06/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — Interview with Dave Barr Founder of Barr Asset Management.

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dave Barr moved to Washington State in his late 20s and is the Founder/CEO of Barr Asset Management. Dave started his career in the financial industry at age 24 working in an agency and then transitioned as an independent practitioner in his 30s. His entry into the field began with a desire to do proper planning & financial management for himself. This led to the thought that perhaps others could use some help as well.

Dave has served clients, their families and their businesses since 1980. His professional acumen has led clients to describe him with words such as: “integrity”, “kind & caring”, “sound & timely advice” and “a man that I’d trust daily with my personal checking account”. Although a solo practitioner, Dave believes that Barr Asset Management must be bigger than, more than just himself. As a result, his professional development has been enhanced by a collaboration with other advisors across the United States.

Dave is a Registered Investment Advisor representative holding a Series 65 license which allows him to manage investments and provide one-stop financial services to his clients across the Pacific Northwest and several other regions in the U.S. Early in his career, Dave received the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation conferred by The American College and is currently enrolled in studies for the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation.

Dave and his wife, Sarah have been married for 30 years, they have 10 children and, presently, 14 grandchildren. Much of their life revolves around spending time with and enjoying their family. They attend New Heights Church in Richland, WA where Dave also serves as an elder. Additionally, Dave enjoys trekking to the outdoors to backpack, camp, fish & hunt.

Learn more: http://www.retirewithbam.com/ [retirewithbam.com]

Investment advisory services offered through Tucker Asset Management LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Barr Asset Management and Tucker Asset Management are unaffiliated entities.

