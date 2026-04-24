Interview with Carlos Lopez of MAH Financial Services - 04/24/26

LANSING, Mich. — Carlos Lopez believes that financial clarity is a right, not a privilege. Before entering the financial world, Carlos spent eight years as a university professor, a chapter of his life that defined his approach to wealth management: education first.

His transition into financial planning was born from a deeply personal mission. After witnessing his own parents lose their security to a predatory advisor, Carlos realized his true calling. He traded the lecture hall for the planning table, dedicating his career to ensuring no other family would have to experience that same sense of vulnerability.

Today, Carlos and his senior partner, Marc Hernandez, lead a firm dedicated to serving the underserved. Carlos uses his background in teaching to break down complex financial concepts into clear, empowering strategies, ensuring every client truly understands where their money is going.

For Carlos, "service" is more than a buzzword—it is a proactive commitment. He works tirelessly to keep his clients’ goals on track, providing the constant guidance and honest protection necessary to help them reach true financial independence.

Learn more: MAHFinancial.biz

Investment advisory and financial planning services are offered through Simplicity Wealth, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Insurance, Consulting and Education services offered through MAH Financial. MAH Financial is an unaffiliated entity from Simplicity Wealth. Clicking the "Like" button does not constitute a testimonial for or endorsement of our investment advisory firm, any associated person, or our services. Clicking the "Like" button is merely a mechanism to circulate our page. "Like" is not meant in the traditional sense. In addition, postings to our page must refrain from recommending us or providing testimonials for our investment advisory firm. Because the SEC and state securities regulators generally prohibit testimonials, any such postings are subject to swift removal. This interview is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product. All examples are hypothetical and intended to illustrate potential outcomes under specific assumptions. Actual results will vary. Indexed universal life insurance policies are subject to fees, caps, and charges. Loans and withdrawals may reduce the death benefit and could result in a taxable event. Please consult a licensed financial advisor and tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed. Roth conversions may not be appropriate for everyone and should be evaluated based on your specific tax situation.

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