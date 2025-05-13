Interview with Cameron Bryant of Federal Employee Advocates - 05/13/25

LANSING, Mich. — Cameron has over 33 years experience in working with Business Owners, Seniors, Federal employees and Franchisee's in the planning and development of Tax Favored Retirement plans, Living Trusts, Buy/Sell Agreements, Executive Bonus Plans Marketing and Wellness Benefit programs. He was able to work exclusively with the Franchisee's of 7-11, Mobil, Shell, Hallmark, and Yamaha to create personal as well as business Retirement Plans. Working now exclusively with Federal Employees and retirees in helping them understand their benefits and helping them to retire with a sound and stable plan.

Learn More:

federalemployeeadvocates.com/Cameron

linkedin.com/in/cameron-bryant-48b51014

Please be advised that any information provided in this correspondence shall not be construed by any person as legal, tax, investment, or accounting advice. This message and any accompanying attachments may contain confidential, legal, and/or privileged information.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook