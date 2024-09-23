Interview with Bill McDowell of The McDowell Agency - 09/23/24

LANSING, Mich. — Bill McDowell, owner of The McDowell Agency, can show you how to achieve gains and Guarantee No Losses in your Retirement Accounts. For more information please visit Mcdowell-Agency.com or call (336) 987-2933.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.